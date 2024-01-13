Imphal: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that over 2,000 recruits for the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Manipur will undergo training in Assam to be started later this month.

Owing to the strife situation in Manipur and as demanded by the families of the newly recruited conscripts, the plan to send them to Assam for training by road has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said, “The plan to send recruits of the 10th and 11th IRB to Assam by road has been canceled for now. An alternative arrangement will be made soon.”

The state government has made the right decision to this effect in response to protests from the families and relatives of the recruits.

They expressed concerns that traveling through Kuki inhabited areas by roads could jeopardize the scenario.

The recruits are demanding that the training be held at the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei in Imphal East district.

Family members of the recruits on Friday gathered near the main gate of the MPTC, Pangei to voice their opposition to the plan of taking them to Assam for training by road.

It may be noted that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 6, 2024, called on his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss various matters concerning the security and development of the North East region and also the measures for the welfare of the Manipuris living in Assam.