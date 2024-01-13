Guwahati: A 25-year-old man from Assam’s Barpeta district was reportedly found dead in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, Sadek Miyan was found dead on January 8th.

His family said that he had been working in a plastic company in Kanpur for a year and was living with another Assamese youth, Asuruddin Ali.

Sadek’s family alleges that several days before his death, he withdrew Rs 50,000 from the bank to send home for Bihu celebrations.

They claimed he and Asuruddin had an argument over this money, culminating in a fatal confrontation.

“Asuruddin Ali entered Sadek’s room last Monday and they got into an argument about money,” a family member claimed.

They suspect that Sadek may have been stabbed by Asuruddin for money related matters.

The family said that it took them four days to bring Sadek’s body to Assam for the last rites.

Meanwhile, the family has filed an FIR against Asuruddin Ali at a local police station in Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the matter.