Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has drawn flak for his alleged derogatory remarks on renowned scholar Dr Hiren Gohain.

Dr. Gohain had recently appealed to the people of Assam to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In response, Chief Minister Sarma made comments deemed disrespectful by many.

While the exact content of the remarks is not being reproduced here out of respect for Dr. Gohain and to avoid further fueling controversy, it is clear they have touched a nerve.

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi strongly condemned the Chief Minister’s statement, calling it an insult not only to Dr. Gohain but to the entire Assamese community. He further questioned Sarma’s fitness for his position, stating that such comments are unbecoming of any public figure, let alone the Chief Minister.

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also strongly criticized the Chief Minister’s recent comments, calling them inappropriate and divisive.

“Language that is divisive or disrespectful should not be used by any public figure, especially not one in such a high office. We urge all leaders to prioritize unity and understanding over harmful rhetoric,” Gogoi said.

Political scientist Dr. Apurba Kr. Baruah also expressed disapproval, arguing that Sarma’s remarks aimed to deflect attention from legitimate criticisms against the government’s actions.

He urged the public to remain focused on holding the government accountable and not get sidetracked by personal attacks.

On social media, the Chief Minister has faced a wave of criticism, with many users calling him arrogant and unbefitting of his position.