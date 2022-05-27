Guwahati: After Chittaranjan Basumatary resigned from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), its president, Lurinjyoti Gogoi claimed that he (Basumatary) will revoke his resignation soon.

Speaking to the media right after Chittaranjan resigned from the party, Gogoi said, “I was not informed about anything earlier or was not even given a hint that Chittaranjan Basumatary was about to resign. Had he discussed the matter with me before getting to any conclusion, I would have been able to stop him from resigning.”

He added that he was shocked to know about the resignation and Basumatary was constantly in touch with the party members as well as Lurinjyoti.

“We were discussing various issues that were not right with the functioning of the party and in between, he even gave his suggestions on strengthening the party”, he added.

Lurin said although things in the party did not go as planned, issues are being solved within and he hopes that Basumatary will withdraw the resignation soon.

In a major political development, Chittaranjan Basumatary resigned from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday.

As per sources, Basumatary tendered his resignation to Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, the party president.

However, the AJP nor Basumatary has disclosed the reason behind the sudden decision.

Lurin mentioned that he resigned owing to some mismanagement issues but did not precisely mention what were those.

He further said that the party leaders are attempting to contact Basumatary and discuss the matter.