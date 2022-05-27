Guwahati: In a major political development, Chittaranjan Basumatary resigned from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday.

As per sources, Basumatary tendered his resignation to Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, the party president.

However, the AJP nor Basumatary has disclosed the reason behind the sudden decision.

Chittaranjan Basumatary was the secretary of the AJP and was one of the founding members of the party.

Also Read: Assam: Prime accused in Batadrava police station arson case arrested

Although no reasons were announced, Basumatary in a Facebook post wrote, “I resigned from AJP. I am politically free now.”

Termed to be one of the most important persons in the party, Chittaranjan Basumatary was the candidate of the party for the Dhemaji constituency in the 2021 assembly election.

He secured the second position in Dhemaji in terms of votes and also was among the highest voted candidate from the AJP in the 2021 elections.

Basumatary was also the candidate for the Majuli by-elections held this year in March.

Also Read: Assam CM inaugurates Model High Schools at tea estates in Biswanath

It is not yet known if he plans to join any other political parties but it has been rumoured that he may join either the AAP or the TMC.

An official statement from Chittaranjan Basumatary is still awaited.