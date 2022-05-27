Assam police has arrested the prime accused in the Batadrava police station arson case.

Police of Nagaon district, with assistance of its counterparts in Darrang district of Assam, arrested the mastermind and prime accused in the Batadrava police station arson case.

Alauddin – the prime accused in the Batadrava police station arson case – was arrested late on Thursday night from Mousida area under Dhula police station in Darrang district of Assam.

The accused was reported absconding soon after the police in Nagaon district of Assam identified him from a video footage of the arson.

Also read: Assam government constitutes panel to probe Don Bosco University ‘land grabbing’ allegations following resort owner’s death

The accused was arrested after a high-speed chase for around six kilometres.

On May 21, an irate mob at Batadrava in Nagaon district of Assam vandalized and set the Batadrava police station on fire, following “custodial death” of a fish trader.