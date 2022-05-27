GUWAHATI: The Assam government has constituted a panel to probe the Don Bosco University “land grabbing” allegations.

The three-member inquiry committee will be headed by additional chief secretary Paban Barthakur.

The allegations of land grabbing surfaced following the suicide of resort pioneer in Assam – George Bordoloi.

“In view of the suicide of an entrepreneur and the land grabbing case surrounding his death, state government has constituted a three member inquiry committee headed by additional chief secretary Sri Paban Barthakur,” an official statement read.

It added: “The committee will enquire the Don Bosco University land grabbing matter under Sonapur revenue circle.”

The other members of the committee are GD Tripathy, commissioner and secretary – Revenue and Pallav Gopal Jha, DC – Kamrup (Metro).

“The Committee will enquire whether the allegations are true and in the event of so, the committee will suggest means to recover the land,” the statement added.

