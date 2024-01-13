Guwahati: Today all Congressmen of Assam from top to bottom are with BJP chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal alleged here on Friday.

In a letter to Congress youth icon Rahul Gandhi ahead of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) from Imphal, Ajmal sought justice from the Congress for all discrimination done to the religious minority communities during the 75 years’ regimes of the Congress in the country.

Ajmal said: “The people of Assam still respect the Nehru family. You do not have the Congress of Assam with this Nehru family today. Today, all the Congressmen from the Assam Congress president top to bottom are with the BJP chief minister.”

Ajmal said in the previous elections in which AIUDF contested together with Congress, the Congress won three seats and AIUDF got three. “This time you did not ally with us because the chief minister refused to ally with us. There are 11 seats in Assam where chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is planning to win to become Prime Minister,” Ajmal said.

“Therefore, the Congressmen of Assam did not come forward to form an alliance with us as directed by the chief minister. Because, instead of helping you, the Congressmen of Assam are mainly trying to satisfy the chief minister with their politeness,” the AIUDF leader alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi, sadly we are your family members, your mother knows ‘Who is Badruddin’. Because we supported many persons like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Rajya Sabha elections. He also knows how much sacrifice our family has made. Ask the ministers of Assam during your Congress rule how many educational institutions they built. We and our families have built 57 colleges, 50 schools for boys and girls, school for women’s empowerment, colleges,” Ajmal said in the letter.

“In five years, we have been able to train 800 students as doctors and engineers. How many Congress ministers have made doctors or engineers through their efforts in the last 50 years? We have not seen such personal efforts do such things,” Ajmal also said.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, yet we have always been like enemies to you. We have been able to pass 54 students in ACS, IPS, IRS, and IFS from our Ajmal Foundation. They are the assets of Assam today. Our law college has earned a reputation in the last five years. We are doing these things,” he said.

He also said “Rahul Gandhi ji, you come to Assam, do the journey of justice but before that, we were killed in the Neli massacre, Basbari clashes in Bongaigaon, Darrang-Udalguri clashes, Chaulkhowa massacre, language movement, Assam movement, media movement and BTAD clashes during your rule Go to the graves of millions of people who died, go to homes of every martyr’s family and apologize. The pain of those times will never be erased from history. The people say if you are not in power, they say, ‘Win us this time and we will solve all the problems. But when they get the rule, they forget everything.”

Aajmal questioned who brought the BJP to Assam. “How could the BJP win 78 seats in the Assam Assembly with only five MLAs? Who did it? It was the internal high feud in the Congress that who will be chief minister Gaurav Gogoi or Himanta Biswa Sarma which brought the BJP to Assam,” he questioned.

“There are many reasons why you should not be afraid to go to the gym. There are many reasons why you should not be afraid to go to the gym. The AIUDF is the reason why the BJP came. We are not playing elections in Delhi, why did the Congress lose in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast even though we did not contest elections,” he also questioned.

“The diseases within the Congress should be fixed first Rahul Gandhi ji. Today, the people of India are worried that some Congressmen in your Congress are working for the RSS, BHP and BJP. During your rule, many maternal women died due to lack of medical facilities,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, in the end, can this justice journey make up for the losses suffered by the minorities in all aspects during the long rule of the Congress,” he said.

Ajmal also said the country has been ruled by the Nehru family for most of the time since independence. “Our ancestors have always supported this, Congress. We have seen it from childhood,” he said.

But today that Congress is gone. It was only after the 70th decade that this party began to bring discrimination and division. There are many examples of how this party has brought disaster to the people of Assam. A new name has come into the lives of Muslim minorities in particular, namely Bangladeshi, he said.

The AIUDF leader recalled Late Congress chief minister Hiteshwar Saikia who said in the Assembly that there at 3 million Bangladeshi in Assam. From that day on, this scar was put on our heads. After this, the then Home Minister of the Congress government Prakash Jayswal said in Delhi that 8 million Bangladeshis had entered Assam. After all, the Congress has ruled for nearly 60 years out of 75 years.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, after nearly 60 years of your rule, what is the state of our livelihoods today? Has Congress been able to provide clean drinking water for most of the time except during the rule of BJP, AGP and Sarat Chandra Singha? Can schools and colleges provide us with what we need, especially in Muslim-dominated areas? Can you provide teachers,” he questioned

“For the past 75 years, we religious minorities have always been deprived of such facilities. After all, we have always voted for Congress and given them the power. They formed governments and created big Muslim ministers but they could not do anything. Today, the problem of floods and erosion has not been solved and millions of people have been forced to move from one place to another,” the AIUDF leader questioned.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, you ask your Congressmen what is the answer. Ask the Congressmen with you how many crores of rupees the central government gave and where this money went. Not even 10 per cent of the work was done. Why, who did such a thing? Ask the leaders who will be with you during your journey what properties they have built in cities like Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata etc. built big hotels, but have done nothing for the religious minorities of Assam,” Ajmal questioned in his letter.

He said: “Despite this, religious minorities continued to vote for you with hope in their hearts because this is Nehruji’s party, this is Indira Gandhi party, this party will one day give us justice but they did not get any justice. The government of Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has made about 90,000 voters ‘D’ voters by putting ‘D’ before the names of religious minorities in 10 years. Then the Tarun Gogoi government created another problem by making 5 lakh ‘D’ voters in a year. After all these, we gave him victory a second and a third time.”

“But in return, he built detention camps for us. The detention camp built for our mother and sisters is probably the largest such detention camp in Asia. Rahul Gandhi ji, you come and see the detention camp in Assam. Despite the Muslim population of 18 per cent in India and 34 per cent in Assam, 98 per cent of the people in detention camps are religious minorities. We have appealed to Tarun Gogoi several times to resolve the NRC issue, but he has not resolved this issue despite being in power,” Ajmal said.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, your Congress Party has made millions of our religious minority beggars. The people you see cleaning the jars (dustbins) in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore etc. are mostly religious minorities of our Assam. The floods brought disaster to their lives; their homes were destroyed. To date, the congress government has not been able to issue a single displaced certificate to these people during their rule. For this reason, they remain Bangladeshis today,” he further questioned.

“Rahul Gandhi, you should ask your leaders why these congress leaders could not give them a single certificate of being affected by a flood despite having documents. Even today, these people are still living in hunger. Land leases have not been issued for the past 50 years. If you come, I will still welcome you because you are Indira Gandhi’s grandson,” he added.