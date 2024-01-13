Guwahati: On Saturday, general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Apurba Kr Bhattacharya resigned from the party stating that he was not satisfied with the functioning of the party.

Speaking to the media, Bhattacharya said that he joined the Congress after he was asked to by the then Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

He said that keeping faith in the senior Congress leader and considering certain circumstances, he joined the party in 2013.

“From that day in 2013 till 10:00 am of January 13, 2024, I have not made any statement or did anything that goes against the interest of the Congress”, he said.

He added, “However, lately there seems to be some sort of conspiracy to keep me out of the party. I have been disturbed with such things.”

Bhattacharya added that while he had the potential, he was deprived of the party ticket in all the elections that he saw since 2014.

He added that in 2021, he sought a ticket for the Tezpur Sadar constituency from the party but still was deprived.

He also said that the party lacks political vision.

“Keeping all this in mind, I tendered my resignation to the APCC president, Bhupen Kr Borah today”, he added.