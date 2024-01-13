Guwahati: A petrol pump worker at Ledo in Tinsukia, Assam died after being electrocuted on Saturday.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Tirap Colliery Bharat Petrol Pump in Ledo, Tinsukia.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Baruah.

He was a resident of Margherita’s Segunbari.

He reportedly came in contact with a live wire while he was transporting some oil barrels to an excavator from a truck.

An investigation has been initiated regarding the issue.

While the other people tried to save him, he died on the spot before any help could arrive.

No injuries to any other persons or damages to property were reported during the incident.