Guwahati: On Saturday, Assam Housing Minister Ashok Singhal launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for its decision to boycott the upcoming Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya.

Labelling their stance as “senseless” and “against the spirit of India,” Singhal claimed that opposing Lord Ram is tantamount to opposing the nation’s core values, culture, and traditions.

Singhal asserted that Ram transcends political affiliations and embodies the very essence of India.

He said, “Nobody can survive in this country by opposing Lord Ram.”

The minister also claimed that the people have already witnessed the consequences of such actions.

He urged the Congress to mend its ways and participate in the historic event, reminding them that “opposing the Ram Temple is akin to opposing the idea of India itself.”

Singhal further accused the Congress of systematically opposing every positive development undertaken by the current government, from the inauguration of the new Parliament to the G20 summit.

He attributed this negativity to their misplaced belief that opposing the BJP translates to opposing the nation.

“They need to understand that by doing so, they are undermining the very soul of Bharat,” he added.

He also said that he took an active part in the 1990 Kar Seva movement, recalling the tragic incident where 100 Kar Sevaks were killed under the Mulayam Singh Yadav government.