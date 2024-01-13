Guwahati: The second phase of Gunotsav-2024, which was conducted from January 9 in 13 districts across the state, concluded on Friday.

The exercise was conducted in Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Tamulpur districts.

A total of 13,08,823 students from classes I to IX of 14,676 schools (government and provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas and Tea Garden Management schools) evaluated in the exercise.

During the evaluation process of the second phase, a total of 15,929 external evaluators including IAS, IPS, IFS, ACS, APS, AFS and Class-I & II officials of state government, etc took an active part.

Similarly, ministers, MPs, MLAs, CEMs, and EMs also took part in various schools as external evaluators and interacted with the students, teachers, parents/guardians, mother groups, community members, etc.

On the second day of external evaluation on January 11, state handloom and textile minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma visited Runikhata Higher Secondary School in Chirang district. health & family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta visited Rongajan Bagisa Primary School and No 1 Kaziranga Primary School in Golaghat district. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora visited the South Beltola Higher Secondary School of Kamrup Metro district as an external evaluator and reviewed various educational aspects of the school.

On the third day of external evaluation on Friday, state minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma visited Adarsha Vidyalaya, Dologaon, Chirang to monitor the external evaluation of Gunotsav. Panchayat and rural development minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited three schools in Tinsukia district on the occasion of Gunotsav-2024 namely Tinsukia Bengali Girls Higher Secondary School, New Jagriti Higher Secondary School and Makum Lower Basic School and exchanged opinions with all three school’s headmasters/principals, teachers, MDM cooks, parents and students.

State power minister Nandita Gorlosa visited Athiabari Uccha Madhyamik Balika Vidyalaya, Pub Barimakha LP School, Bardwi Shikhla Girls ME School in Baksa district, revenue minister Jogen Mohan visited Deroi Rangoli High School, Charaideo district, labour welfare minister Sanjay Kishan visited Machkhowa MV School of Dhemaji district.

The external evaluators evaluated the performance of the students on scholastic in both skill (reading, writing & numeracy/basic mathematical operations) & subject areas and school evaluation areas (co-scholastic & other areas, community participation & contributions and infrastructure).

The 3rd Phase of Gunotsav-2024 will be held from February 5 to 8 in 10 districts (Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong), where self-evaluation will be on February 5 and external evaluation will be from February 6 to 8.

A total of 11933 schools (government and provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas and Tea Garden Management schools) and 10,92,360 students from classes I to IX will be covered in 3rd Phase of Gunotsav 2024.

A total of 4,962 external evaluators will participate in 3rd phase of evaluation.