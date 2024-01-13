Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the 4th time on Saturday asking him to appear on 18 January in the Delhi excise policy case.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday asked by reporters about his reaction to the fresh ED summons to Kejriwal and the Delhi Chief Minister ignoring to present himself before them on the previous three occasions.

Speaking to reporters the Assam CM said, “If you get four notices from ED and you are not going, this means you do not want to go temporarily, but want to go permanently.”

Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Centre of nursing ‘political vendetta’ and using central agencies at its disposal to hound and harass Opposition leaders.

Following ED’s notice, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took a swipe at Kejriwal. Swaraj said, “…It is shameful that CM Arvind Kejriwal is running away from an investigation…Anyone must join the investigation if ED has sent a summon…If you are honest then you must join the investigation…The laws are equally applicable to all….”

Earlier, in a media statement, CM Kejriwal said, “In the last two years, all the agencies at the BJP’s disposal have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there was corruption, where is the money? AAP leaders are being put in jail in fake cases. Now the BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty.”