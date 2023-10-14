Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kr Borah has urged all the 12 opposition parties in Assam to prepare their candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Speaking on the upcoming elections, Bhupen Borah said that all the parties need to prepare their aspiring candidate list for the elections.

He added, “While it is welcomed to have a candidate list, the parties should also considered to make the list on a weight basis.”

Also Read: Assam: Fake currency racket busted in Guwahati, five held, Rs 30 lakh fake notes seized

The Congress chief further explained his statement by the weight/weight lifting basis, the parties as well as the candidates must be sure that they are prepared for the elections for their respective constituencies.

He added that one should consider all expects before naming the aspiring candidates.

Also Read: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slams Manipur govt for prohibiting sharing of ‘stories of human tragedy’

Borah also said that getting a list prepared needs to be as soon as possible because this will save further time.

Earlier, a rift was seen among the opposition parties because the Congress had released an aspiring candidate list during senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh’s visit this week.

The AJP had claimed that list should been kept private if it was only of aspiring candidates.

Further, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi too critisized the move saying that no one in the opposition alliance was consulted before releasing it.