Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police while carrying out an operation in Guwahati on Friday (October 13) arrested five persons and seized Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) with the face value of Rs 30 lakh along with several materials used in printing of counterfeit currency.

Based on specific input, the team of STF while conducting a raid at a rented residence at Dakhingaon, Saukuchi road, under Hatigaon police station in Guwahati , arrested the five persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nizam Ali (50), Hafizur Rahman (36) and Abdul Rajak (46), all residents of North Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria, Munindra Hazarika (44), hailing from North Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur, and Atikur Rahman (38), a resident of Guwahati’s Hatigaon.

During search of the house, the team of STF recovered 26 counterfeit currency of Rs 500 denomination, six mobile phones, one bundle black-colored paper which can be converted into Rs 500 denomination note upon applying a chemical.

The team also recovered two bottles containing a chemical used for developing Rs 500 counterfeit currency, one brown-colored tape and one white-colored plastic marketing bag, and one Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) bearing registration number AS01-AR-1918.

The accused along with the seized items were later handed over to the Hatigaon police station for investigation and necessary legal action.