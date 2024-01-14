Guwahati: Uruka, the eve of the Assamese festival of Magh Bihu seems to be a day for fish and only fish in Assam.

The entire state of Assam goes crazy over fish on this day, which falls on either January 13 or 14 every year. It is a custom to either catch fish from the water bodies or buy it from the market on this day, however cold the water is, or whatever the price may be.

On this day of feasting, despite the skyrocketing prices of fish, people do not hesitate to buy one and take it home dangling by their hands, as the entire state remains soaked in the annual festival. Nothing matters for the people, only what matters on Uruka day, is just fish.

Fish like the chital, borali, bhakua and rou, are among some of the favourite fishes that the people prefer to have on this day. For the fish sellers too, it is a carnival time to earn a good amount of money through their sales.

In Guwahati, people thronged the famous Uzan Bazar fish market, one of the oldest fish markets in the city, located on the banks of the Brahmaputra river, since the foggy wee hours on Sunday.

Thousands of fish of different varieties were seen being sold in the market. The prices of the fish started from Rs 1,000 and went up to a whopping Rs 30,000.

However, the prices of the fish did not discourage the people from buying it as the fish lovers wanted to take home a big fish to have a sumptuous meal in the evening feast. The people also consider it a matter of pride to take home the biggest fish.

“I came to the Uzan Bazar fish market early in the morning. Though the prices of fish have soared today due to Uruka, I did not hesitate to buy a three-kilogram chital fish having a price tag of Rs 5,000. I came here not only to buy fish but to see the atmosphere in this market on this day, which is unique in itself, with different varieties of fish all around. I love to see the live fishes on display,” a fish lover Ramen Das said.

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, which marks the end of the harvesting season in Assam, is a festival of feasting. The three-day-long festivities begin with Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu.