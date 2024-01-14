Guwahati: In a major bust, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted and seized 6.4 tonnes of sugar destined for illegal trade across the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mankachar, Assam.

The contraband, valued at Rs 2.56 lakh, was confiscated by troops of the 45th Battalion BSF during a routine boat patrol along the Brahmaputra River near the Sukhchar-Khagrachar riverine channel.

Acting on intelligence reports about potential smuggling activities, the BSF patrol intercepted a boat laden with sacks of sugar.

Upon closer inspection, the BSF personnel discovered that the sugar was being illegally transported from India to Bangladesh.

The seized contraband has been handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal proceedings.