Dibrugarh: A 25-year-old man allegedly hacked his 50-year-old father to death with a machete and buried the body in their backyard in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The accused, identified as Bidyut Gogoi, was apprehended by the Khowang police on January 13 and confessed to killing his father, Parmananda Gogoi, earlier that morning.

According to his confession, Bidyut first attacked his father with a sharp machete, but he continued to assault him with an axe and a stick until he was sure he was dead.

He then dug a pit in their backyard and buried Parmananda’s body.

The motive behind the brutal killing remains unclear, as Bidyut refused to disclose it to the police.

However, the circumstances surrounding the incident paint a tragic picture.

According to reports, Parmananda’s wife had eloped several years ago, leaving him and Bidyut to live alone on their property.

This isolation and potential family tensions could have played a role in the crime.

The discovery of the murder occurred by chance.

On the occasion of Magh Bihu, Parmananda’s sister-in-law visited the family home to deliver “Pithas,” traditional Assamese rice cakes.

She noticed a freshly dug pit with bloodstains and immediately alerted the neighbours and authorities.

The Khowang police confiscated the machete, axe, and other items believed to be used in the murder.

Following protocol, Parmananda’s body was exhumed in the presence of senior police officials and sent to Dibrugarh for a postmortem examination.