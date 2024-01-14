Guwahati: Tensions are high in Kaziranga National Park, Assam, following a clash over fishing rights that has brought traffic on National Highway 37 to a standstill.

A group of residents blocked the highway disrupting travel on both sides.

The unrest stems from an alleged assault on a local man by a forest department official.

The man, who had come to fish in the forests of Ranglu in Kaliabor and Burhapahar, reportedly sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

This incident allegedly occurred after the forest department granted permission to locals to fish in the Garlicbasti Daflang Beel.

However, ahead of Magh Bihu, the district administrations of Golaghat, Biswanath Chariali, and Kaliabor issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, banning community fishing in water bodies within the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and its surrounding areas.