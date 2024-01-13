Guwahati: The Assam Congress took a dig at State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday, asserting that his attire exceeds the value of 3 lakhs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Assam Congress criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly plunging every Assamese into debt, while highlighting his close aide, referred to as the “master of Syndicate Raj,” who is reportedly wearing a jacket worth Rs 3.75 lakhs.

The Congress accompanied the post with images of the jacket and the minister wearing it.

The Congress highlighted that the jacket in question, worn by Hazarika, is a product of Gucci, an Italian luxury fashion brand based in Florence, Italy.

In 2021, Minister Hazarika, who also holds the Information and Public Relations department, faced criticism for allegedly threatening a journalist over a phone call ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Congress party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation of Hazarika’s candidature, after a purported audio clip of the threat circulated on social media.

The journalist also filed a complaint at the Jagiroad police station in Morigaon district against Hazarika.

The alleged threat from Hazarika came in response to a video of his wife, actress Aimee Baruah, expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Baruah reportedly stated during a poll meet, “Those Bengali-speaking people who have been living in Assam will not only be thrown out of the state but also the nation if CAA is repealed here. So, to keep them here, we should support CAA.”

The video led to widespread trolling of Aimee Baruah on social media.

Subsequently, Minister Hazarika made a phone call to the journalist, accusing him of recording the video and releasing it online. During the call, the minister allegedly threatened the journalist, stating, “I will drag you to the streets, break your leg, and obliterate you.”