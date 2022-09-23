Guwahati: Assamese actor Aimee Baruah has landed in legal trouble as a case has been filed against her for allegedly misrepresenting the Dimasa community in her award-winning film ‘Semkhor’.

Mahendra Kemprai, the former president of the All Dimasa Students’ Union, has filed the case against Aimee Baruah.

In the FIR, Kemprai mentioned that the movie depicted the livelihood, culture & tradition of the Semsas in a wrong way.

“…I have a strong objection on the content of this particular movie ‘Semkhor, as the story that is portrayed in the movie is completely false and has depicted the Livelihood, Culture & Tradition of the Semsas in a wrong way,” the FIR read.

Kemprai further stated that the portrayal of female infanticide in the movie is completely false.

“The movie also portrayed the extensive practice of superstitions and child marriages in the Semsa Society which is not completely correct. The most important subject which created uproar in our Dimasa society is the portrayal of female infanticide in the movie which is completely false and such practice is never prevalent in the Dimasa Society since time immemorial,” it added.

“It is to be mentioned that Producer/Director intended for a commercial gain and personal fame over the movie and never made an in-depth study into the concerned subject pertaining to the lives of Semsas before making the final outlining of the story on the Semsa Tradition, Culture & Livelihood and as a result of which the movie depicted a false story of our society and that has led to the set up of a false picture of our society around the world and this has deeply hurt my sentiments and morality in particular and of our Dimasa people in general.”

He also urged the filmmaker to consult with the experts of the Dimasa Community and remove the objectionable scenes from the movie.