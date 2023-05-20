GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said scheme like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a great help for a state like Assam where flood is a major problem.

Speaking at the inauguration of Natural Farming Conclave at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra and starting the process of officially distributing financial benefits of Fasal Bima Yojana, Assam Chief Minister said the yojana has benefitted the farmers to safeguard themselves from perennial flood crisis.

It may be noted that financial assistance to the tune of Rs 236 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana was provided to around 302465 farmers of the state in the last three seasons.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that Central and State governments provided the premium free of cost as only Rs 100 is taken as interest from the farmers.

This is a significant step towards providing economic security to the farmers.

Dr Sarma also said that those farmers who sell their milk through cooperative society, State government will give them Rs. 5 per litre as subsidy.

Assam Chief Minister during his thanking to the Agriculture department for organizing the conclave said Natural Farming is bound to stay as an alternative mode of agriculture because though the modern inorganic agriculture gives high yields, it leads to depletion of soil quality as well as environment.

Therefore, State government is trying to make good use of Natural Farming to increase agriculture produce and help in doubling the farmers’ income.

He also said that farmers should come forward for natural farming and make it a Jan Andolan and make Assam a model state in natural farming.

Natural farming is a way forward towards health and wealth, Dr Sarma added.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat who inaugurated the conclave by lighting the ceremonial lamp also addressed the conclave.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora spoke on the occasion. Governor Acharya Devvrat’s wife Darshana Devi, Agriculture Minister Uttarakhand Ganesh Joshi, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Power Minister Nandita Garlosa were also present at the inaugural ceremony where additional chief secretary Agriculture Asish Bhutani gave the welcome address.

Several agriculture scientists, progressive farmers were present

Earlier, Gujarat Governor Devvrat along with Chief Minister Dr Sarma inaugurated an exhibition where several organic products of local entrepreneurs were on display.