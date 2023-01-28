Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday presented appointment letters to 1208 candidates to fill up vacancies in the Health and Home and Political Departments in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma handed over the appointment letters at an event to 1136 youth for Health and Family Welfare department and 72 for the Home and Political department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma termed the day very important, as 1208 youth of the state, got their appointments in Health and Family Welfare Department and Home and Political Department.

He said that human resource is the main driving force for the Health and Family Welfare Department, as the induction of staff nurses will give new momentum to provide an affordable and accountable healthcare delivery system to the people.

Dr. Sarma said that since 2006, except for one year, he has been at the helm of the health department.

The Chief Minister also said that for the appointment in Grade III and IV category, one more examination will be held very shortly and 12 thousand more appointments will be made in Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Chief Minister also said that since 1988, because of insurgency, peace in Assam was disturbed.

He said that more than four hundred families of the security forces were deprived of justice for various reasons.

However, ending all wrangles, the present Cabinet decided to give appointments to 72 youths from 422 families of the Assam Police.

He also assured that very shortly the others families will also get government appointments.