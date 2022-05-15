Incessant rainfall in the last couple of days in Assam has thrown life out of gear in several parts of the state.

Passengers have been stuck as train services are hit due to incessant rainfall and flooding at the new Haflong railway station in Dima Hasao district of Assam.