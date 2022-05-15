Demise of a loved and dear one is one of the hardest things in the world to overcome.

Normally in India, a Hindu person’s demise invites many rituals for his or her soul.

A prayer meet and a feast is also organized on many occasions, where family, relatives and friends gather to remember the deceased.

Video of one such meet has gone viral in the social media.

The video shows a belly dancer performing to a song from Salman Khan’s Wanted film at the funeral meet.

Notably, the video has gone viral in social media platforms that left netizens shocked.

Many called it disrespectful, while others cracked jokes.