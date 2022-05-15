Video of a birthday bash over a flyover in Patna – the capital of Bihar – has gone viral in the social media.

The video shows a group of over 20 men taking over a flyover in Patna for birthday celebration last month.

The video is from the Patli flyover that connects Patna AIIMS with Digha.

The video shows two of the men firing several rounds of bullets in the air during the birthday celebration over the Patna flyover.

Meanwhile, action has been taken against the accused after the incident came to light, police informed.

Four youths, including the “birthday boy” have been arrested by the Patna police in connection with the incident.

Hunt is on to nab others in the viral video.

The accused youths did live coverage of the celebration on Instagram.