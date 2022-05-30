Guwahati: After the Assam Government announced that minorities in the state will be given minority certificates, the Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly said that the move may lead to a further division among the communities.

Speaking on the topic, Debabrata Saikia said, “As the announcement was made, we are now forced to think what would such ID cards be used for? The constitution has already granted these six religious communities their rights just like others.”

He added that the people are happy with their constitutional rights and such a decision might lead to a possible division between the communities living in the state.

Also Read: Six religious communities in Assam to get minority certificates

He added that the move may be a political step for something else which needs to be thought about carefully.

The Assam Government on Sunday announced that minority communities in Assam will be given minority certification.

Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the government has decided to issue certificates to all the minority religious communities living in Assam.

The communities include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains.

The communities can file applications regarding this to the Assam Minorities Development Board.

Keshab Mahanta said that the proposal for the certification was given by the Assam Minorities Development Board and this board will execute all the procedures required.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant killed after being hit by train in Bokajan

However, the minister did not exactly explain how to apply for the certification or if there would be any other criteria regarding the process.

It was not even made clear if the certification would be useful in applying for jobs or other benefits related to the central government.