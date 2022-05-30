Bokajan: Despite efforts by the railways and forest authorities to prevent elephant death on railway tracks, an adult elephant was killed after being hit by a train in Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

According to forest officials, the incident took place around 8 PM when the Guwahati-Mariani Busy Express knocked down the elephant while it was trying to cross the railway track.

The impact of the strike was so severe that the elephant was thrown about 20 feet off the track and it died on the spot.

Meanwhile, forest officials retrieved the carcass of the dead elephant on Monday with the help of a crane.

A team of veterinarians conducted the post-mortem and other formalities and later the forest department buried the carcass in a nearby tea garden.