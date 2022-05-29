Guwahati: The Assam Government on Sunday announced that minority communities in Assam will be given minority certification.

Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the government has decided to issue certificates to all the minority religious communities living in Assam.

The communities include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains.

The communities can file applications regarding this to the Assam Minorities Development Board.

Keshab Mahanta said that the proposal for the certification was given by the Assam Minorities Development Board and this board will execute all the procedures required.

However, the minister did not exactly explain how to apply for the certification or if there would be any other criteria regarding the process.

It was not even made clear if the certification would be useful in applying for jobs or other benefits related to the central government.