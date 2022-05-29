North Lakhimpur: Two ceilings of the newly constructed Lakhimpur Cancer Care Center on the premises of Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) collapsed on May 28 evening.

The incident took place exactly on the completion of one month after its inauguration.

The fall of the ceilings of the cancer hospital built at the cost of Rs 150 crore indicates a major fault in construction. The cancer hospital was constructed by L&T Company under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in collaboration with the Tata Trust and the Government of Assam.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Lakhimpur Cancer Care Centre virtually along with similar cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, and Tezpur on April 28 from Dibrugarh in presence of the Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, on that occasion, said that setting up six cancer hospitals and laying the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals had raised Assam in terms of a higher level of healthcare and treatment of cancer not experienced by other states of the country.

Accordingly, the inauguration of the cancer care centre inside the premise of LMCH created a lot of enthusiasm in North Lakhimpur as one thousand earthen lamps were lightened up on the eve of its inauguration.

Earlier there were reports of faulty plumbing work inside the radiology-ultrasound room of the newly inaugurated LMCH on May 14 which had caused water spills