Guwahati: A 37-year-old man from Assam’s Tinsukia was reportedly found dead on a railway track in West Bengal’s Katwa on Friday night.

The man, identified as Pradip Phukan was on his way to Kerala in search of employment opportunities.

According to police, Phukan’s body was found with multiple injuries, suggesting that he may have been attacked or assaulted.

His family has also expressed suspicions that he may have been murdered.

Phukan was a resident of Selengguri in Kakopathar in Tinsukia.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to find the cause of Phukan’s death.