GUWAHATI: Sneha Pareek from Assam has bagged All India Rank (AIR) of 2nd in the final JEE Mains Results 2022 declared by National Testing Agency (NTA).

From Assam, Sneha Pareek, although didn’t appear for JEE Session 2, has still become a JEE Main Topper on the basis of her first attempt.

Sneha Pareek has scored a perfect score of 300/300 and 100 percentile.

The NTA released the results for JEE Main 2022 session 2 on Monday (August 8).

Notably, Sneha Pareek from Assam has become the second female candidate in the history of JEE Mains to have scored 100 percentile.

Sneha had a perfect score in Session 1 of the JEE Main Examination and she did not take Session 2 of JEE mains 2022.

As per the final NTA score, 24 students have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main.

Sneha hails from Assam and is the daughter of a local businessman and a homemaker.

Sneha refrained from appearing for Session 2 of JEE Mains, as she wanted to utilise that time in preparing for JEE Advanced 2022.

Sneha Pareek from Assam is a student of Allen Career Institute in Guwahati.

Sneha aspires to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay).