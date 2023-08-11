New Delhi: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the Northeast during the next five days.

In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered and fairly widespread rainfall till Sunday.

“There’s a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during this period, and over Uttarakhand from till August 15. Additionally, Punjab and Haryana could experience rainfall on Friday and Sunday, while west Uttar Pradesh might have rain on Friday, Sunday, and August 14,” it said.

In east India, there’s a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity from Friday to Sunday. “This is likely over areas like Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to experience such activity on Saturday and Sunday, and Jharkhand on Saturday and Sunday as well,” said the IMD.

Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim might have isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

In Northeast India, there’s a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall activity till August 15.

“This is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Moreover, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect this on Friday, Saturday, and August 15. Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya might experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday,” the IMD predicted.