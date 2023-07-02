Guwahati: The weather department has issued a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam over the next five days.

This is attributed to the continuous intrusion of moisture caused by strong low-level southwesterly winds originating from the Bay of Bengal and moving towards Northeast India.

The anticipated rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, warranting caution.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued an orange alert for several areas in Lower Assam , signaling the likelihood of intense rainfall.

For other districts, a yellow alert has been issued. The RMC has urged local residents to remain prepared for challenging weather conditions.

Authorities have warned that the anticipated heavy rainfall may result in flash floods in various cities across Assam.

Additionally, the strong winds associated with the weather system may cause uprooting of trees, potentially leading to disruptions in power supply. There is also a significant risk of landslides in multiple areas.

In light of the forecast, the weather department has advised people to avoid working in fields during thunderstorms and lightning.

Although the flood situation in Assam has improved, several districts remain susceptible to a fresh spell of flooding due to the expected heavy rainfall.