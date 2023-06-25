MOSCOW: After fighters of the Wagner group – a private military firm – pulled out from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the country’s police made its way back into the city.

As the Russian police made its way into the city on Sunday (June 25), residents of Rostov-on-Don welcomed the cops with slogans of “shame, traitors”.

The residents of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don have been criticising the country’s leadership and the military for being engaged in an ‘incorrect’ war in Ukraine.

“The army has been fighting incorrectly from the beginning and they put too much (pressure) on these guys. In Bakhmut, everywhere. And you see what happens? Our own army is trying to stop us from winning this war,” a resident told The Guardian.

It may be mentioned here that fighters of the powerful mercenary group Wagner, on Sunday (June 25), pulled out of Rostov-on-Don, just a day it entered into the city from Ukraine, and threatened to overthrow the Putin-led government in Moscow.

The matter, which seemed like a major “military coup” in Russia, was settled after mediation from Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Later, a deal was struck between Kremlin and the Wagner group, according to which the fighters of the mercenary group will pull out of the Rostov-on-Don city.

On the other hand, the Kremlin also agreed to not initiate any action against the Wagner group or its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for the ‘rebellion’.

As per the deal, Yevgeny Prigozhin will shift to Belarus to prevent the escalation of the situation.