Bengaluru: Ten persons in Karnataka have been named in an FIR for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old Dalit boy by tying him to an electric pole.

Of the 10, three were arrested as they had assaulted the minor on allegations of him stealing an earring.

The mother of the victim had also claimed that the men had also assaulted her when she intervened.

Police said that both of them have sustained injuries but none were severe. An FIR against 10 persons has been filed.

The incident had taken place on September 29 and the men behind the crime were all said to be from the “upper” caste.

The mother of the victim also said that the man while assaulting them said that their caste should be “wiped out”.

Cases against the perpetrators under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code were filed.

Of the ten named in the FIR, three were arrested and to judicial custody.

An investigation into the matter is on the way and attempts to track the remaining persons are on.