GUWAHATI: Is a crisis brewing within the Assam BJP?

After former union minister Rajen Gohain, former Assam BJP president and MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya and former MLA Ashok Sarma, it is Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Dewri, who has threatened to quit the BJP, if the party leadership does not go for introspection to put an end to the present impasse.

Even though the leaders are tight-lipped, Assam BJP seems to be facing a serious crisis due to differences of opinion between the “new and old workers” of the party in the state.

The “old workers” and party loyalists for decades have been alleging that the “new workers” and those who joined the BJP after quitting other parties have been trying to “take over the party” and giving the due respect to the “old workers”.

Further adding fuel to the deepening rift between the two factions within the Assam BJP, senior party leader and loyalist Ramakanta Dewri said: “I do not want to revolt personally. But the way the party is functioning, it will not take much time to reach a sunset. Already, people have started alienating themselves from the party. It will be wrong if I do not speak at this moment.”

“Why I will stay somewhere, where there is no security? I may also join the Congress if they give me due respect. If they do not respect me I will join with another party. They came to power in Assam by getting 90 per cent votes from tribal people. But when they betray tribals, they will not be forgiven,” Dewri said.

“As MLA we have nothing to do. We only attend the assembly session for the passage of bills. We have no power. We can’t even give a fourth-grade job to someone. Can’t even appoint a Gaon Burah. But some gave it secretly. It is already exposed. The truth will be revealed one day,” he said.

“We should have spoken about such things long ago. I am the only MLA, who is speaking out against the party leadership,” Dewri also said.

Justifying the grievances of Rajen Gohain and Siddhartha Bhattacharya he said: “Everybody has relevance. But nobody speaks out. I do not want to revolt against the leadership, If, I revolt the party will be in a crisis,” Dewri further said.

Referring to Rajen Gohain, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya and Ashok Sarma, the Assam BJP MLA said: “They worked hard and sacrificed to bring the party to power. They formed the government. If they do not get recognition, they will be angry.”

“Not only old workers, MLAs, and ministers are also grieved. No minister or MLA has the right to decide any matter, they have no freedom,” he alleged.

Dewri’s comment came at a time when senior Assam BJP ministers like Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah claimed that there was no division among old and new workers of the party and all are working unitedly under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.