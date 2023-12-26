GUWAHATI: Delegates from Bhutan’s education ministry visited the Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) in Guwahati city of Assam, acknowledging an invitation from the varsity, to strengthen academic ties between India and Bhutan and create a cultural continuum between the two neighbouring countries.

The Bhutanese delegates comprised Rinchen Gyeltshen, chief district education officer of Bhutan, Pema Tshering, the education officer and lead trainer at the Thromde Education Office in Bhutan and Tashi Yangzom, Edulink counsellor consultancy and placement firm from Bhutan.

The Bhutanese delegation’s visit to the GCU reflects a commitment to expand educational avenues and dynamiting learning aspirations from global perspectives.

The dignitaries explored the academic and research facilities at GCU such as the AICTE IDEA Lab; the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences’ DST-FIST laboratory, Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facilities (SAIF), Pilot Scale Manufacturing Laboratory, Animal House Laboratory; Computer Laboratory; the Bina Chowdhury Central Library; and Central Workshop to understand the educational resources and potentials available at Girijananda Chowdhury University in Guwahati city of Assam for further alliance.

The two day trip allowed the Bhutanese delegates to assess the facilities, avenues for potential collaborations, interactions with the students and teachers, exchange programs and strengthen international bonding.

The focus on dynamizing learning aspirations from global perspectives and reimagining employability expectations aligns with the evolving landscape of education and the need for cross-cultural understanding.

The collaboration between GCU and Bhutan holds the promise of expanding educational opportunities for students from both countries.

The Indo-Bhutan collaboration paves a way to create a positive impact on the academic and cultural landscape fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the bond between India and Bhutan.