Guwahati: On a day when Christmas celebrations were part of the city, some drunken youths created a ruckus at an AIR BNB guest house in the city.

The incident was reported in the wee hours on Tuesday from the Lakhinagar area in Guwahati.

The locals of the vicinity were so disturbed that they dialed the police to come and control the situation in that area.

Dispur Police came to the location but the locals were not happy with the inaction of the police.

Locals complained that there was a loud noise and the guest house had people more than the capacity it could accommodate.

Because of the police inaction, the locals in the area surrounded the police patrol vehicle as an act of protest and asked them to control the situation at the guest house.

More details on the matter are awaited.