Guwahati: While the operations against the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) continue in Assam, a 24-year-old youth from Titabor in Jorhat allegedly died by suicide as he was accused of being linked to the outfit.

As per the statements of the youth’s family, he had been picked up multiple times by the police for questioning in the past few days.

The deceased identified as Dipankar Gogoi was suspected of being involved with the ULFA-I by the police.

The police had picked him up for questioning by the police first as he was accused of being connected to the recent grenade explosion that took place near the Lichubari Military camp in Jorhat on December 14.

The youth had denied having any connection to the incident or the ULFA-I as a whole, his family said.

However, a police source said that the youth had joined the ULFA-I briefly a few years ago.

The mother of the deceased told the media that the police had been harassing him both mentally and physically.

She also added that the police right after the incident of the December 14 explosion came to their house and took him for questioning.

She added that the police seized some passbooks, SIM cards and a pair of shoes.

With him being regularly questioned, he as per the family”broke down” and hence earlier on Tuesday, he decided to end his life.

Dutta’s dead body was found near his house in a field hanging to a tree.

The police were immediately informed and they initiated another investigation.

His family also alleged that the youth was being questioned by high-ranking officials and not the local police. However, he was summoned through the local police at very late hours.

They also claimed that Gogoi had been disturbed mentally after every other “interrogation”.

Director General of Police, GP Singh reacting to the incident said that an enquiry has been ordered by Assam Police headquarters to be conducted by IGP Eastern Range into the incident.

The enquiry will include the procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of the police station, contents of the report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning etc.

He added, “Assam Police remains committed to follow procedures as laid down in law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities.”

It may be mentioned that in the past few days, there have been several reports of a sudden rise in the ULFA-I activities in Assam.

They had allegedly triggered at least two explosions in Upper Assam prompting the police to initiate a statewide operation.

Till Tuesday, at least four people were injured in police firing. All of them, as per the police were allegedly linked to the ULFA-I.

However, the ULFA-I claimed that the injured youth had no connections with them.