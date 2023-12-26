GUWAHATI: “The recent ULFA-I related police encounters in Assam are fake.”

This was stated by MLA from Sivasagar constituency in Assam and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

Akhil Gogoi said that the recent police encounter at Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam, where three youths were shot at was ‘fake’.

“The recent police encounters that took place in Assam are doubtful in nature,” said Gogoi.

He said: “police may say whatever they want. But the three youths, who were shot at in Sadiya – Biswanth Borgohain, Manoj Borgohain and Dipjyoti Neog – were contractual workers with the Assam state electricity board (ASEB), who lost their jobs.”

“They called up their homes in an inebriated state and said that they will join the ULFA-I. After this the concerned families of the respective youths informed the police,” he said.

Also read: Assam APSC scam: SIT summons two more suspended officers for questioning

“Later, the youths were taken into custody and then the encounter took place. So, it is clear that the police encounter was fake,” said Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The Assam legislator also claimed that the shootout in Sivasagar, where a youth identified as Pallab Jyoti Gogoi was shot at and arrested, in connection with the grenade blast at Jaisagar was fale.

Furthermore, he also claimed that the police encounter of Pranjal Das at Baihata Chariali in Assam was ‘fake’.

“Pallab Jyoti Gogoi from Sivasagar is a manual labourer. He was shot in a fake encounter. Similarly, Pranjal Das was also shot at in a fake encounter in Baihata Chariali. Das’ family alleged that he was shot inside the police station,” the Assam MLA said.

Meanwhile, the ULFA-I, in a statement, claimed that the recent police encounters are ‘fake’.

ULFA-I sought proof from the Assam police department in regards to links of the targeted youths with the rebel outfit.