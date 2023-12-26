Guwahati: Continuing with the investigation into the APSC scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam has summoned two more officers for questioning.

The two suspended officers to be summoned are Gitartha Baruah, Assistant Employment Officer and Hitesh Mazumder, ACS.

Both officers are currently placed under suspension regarding their dubious means to get into the coveted posts of the government service.

Both these suspended officers are being ordered to be present at the CID office for questioning on December 29.

In the meanwhile, two more officers named Jayanta Doley and Priyanka Deka, both tax inspectors, have been summoned by the SIT on Tuesday, December 26, to be present for questioning.

The APSC recruitment scam has been marred by controversies since 2016, when the then-chairperson of APSC, Rakesh Paul, was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to grant jobs. A total of 57 officers have already been dismissed from service in connection with the scam.

In June, the one-man commission under Justice (retd) Sharma summoned 19 ACS and APS officers of the 2014 batch to record their statements in connection to their alleged involvement in the “cash-for-job” scandal.

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia had recently criticized CM Sarma for his “humane approach” while dealing with the Justice (retd) Sharma report. Saikia has accused Sarma of attempting to protect candidates who may have gotten their jobs through the “cash-for-job” scam.