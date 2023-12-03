GUWAHATI: Hours after the results of assembly polls in three states were out, the United Opposition Forum (UOF) in Assam Sunday said it will have no impact in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The three-state win for the BJP is considered a big thumbs up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Hindi heartland.

With PM Modi’s face the BJP was able to puncture the opposition Congress caste census narrative as it found no takers in the states.

Also Read: Assam: Supreme Court to hear petitions on Citizenship Act on December 5

“The results of the assembly elections in three states will have no impact in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. There is a total of 83 Lok Sabha seats in all these five states- Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. It’s only 15 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats in the country. How can you predict that with this result, BJP will come to power in 2024,” said Akhil Gogoi, chief spokesperson of UOF and an MLA from Sivasagar constituency.

“But the election results send a big message to all. Earlier, I told Congress leaders to fight the assembly polls unitedly with alliance partners. But they did not accept it. The ‘Akela Chalo’ policy of the congress created confusion among the voters,” he said.

Also Read: Assam: Drug peddler killed, two injured in police action

“Had we understanding with SP or AAP in Madhya Pradesh and had we understanding with CPI or CPI-M in Rajasthan, the consequences would not be like this”, he further said.

Gogoi said, “This result is unfortunate for the people of the country and democracy. It brings depression to all who believe in democracy.”

“We will try to learn from this result. We have to find out our mistakes. We have to go for introspection before proceeding towards the upcoming Lok Sabha poll”, Gogoi also said.

“In the last assembly election in Rajasthan, BJP was defeated and Congress won the poll. But after several months, BJP captured 100 per cent of Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections”, Gogoi further said.

“Likewise we will also be able to show a good performance in the upcoming polls. You can’t predict that BJP will capture all Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” Gogoi, who is also the president of Raijor Dal, said.

Gogoi urged the United Opposition partners to convene an emergency meeting shortly to review the prevailing situation arising out of the election results.

“BJP is bringing disaster to business class, industrialists and middle-class people. The middle class and business class are depressed with the style of functioning of BJP,” he further said.

Gogoi reacted sharply to AIUDF Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal’s comment that BJP will come to power and Modi will against become the Prime Minister and said: “Ajmal is an agent of BJP. He speaks what the BJP wants from him. Whatsoever he speaks that is in favour of BJP. He wants Modi as PM.”

“Ajmal is a communal insect. I appeal to Muslims of Assam if we want to give farewell to BJP we should give farewell to Ajmal also. If the Muslims strengthen a communal force like Ajmal, the communal force like BJP will also gain ground,” he added.

Earlier Ajmal said: “The results indicated that BJP will come to power and Modi will be next PM. We will go to Delhi and will discuss how we can bring India Bloc to power.”