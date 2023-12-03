Guwahati: A suspected drug peddler was killed in police action in Kamrup, Assam on Sunday morning.

Two other accomplices of the deceased sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

As per reports, a team of Special Task Force (STF) based on inputs had laid a trap in the Agyathuri area, around 14 kilometres from Guwahati.

The STF team intercepted a vehicle in which the suspects were. However, the interception turned into a gunfight.

The police too resorted to retaliation firing resulting in the death of one suspect. The other two were also apprehended during the operation.

The deceased was identified as Salam, a resident of Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

Two other accomplices namely, Hiranya Thakuria and Faizuk Haque were shifted to TRB Civil Hospital in Kamrup owing to their bullet injuries.

It has come to the fore that one police constable Hima Das has also sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire between police and drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, two civilians identified as Noor Islam and Rebati Bharali have also sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the TRB Civil Hospital.

The police have recovered a huge cache of drugs from the possession of the suspects.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.