GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated that his government would continue with its firm stand against corruption and illegal land acquisition.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that even BJP leaders will not be spared by his government if they are found being involved in illegal land grabbing scam.

“Land grabbers and mafias can’t get distinguished based on which party they belong to,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM said: “It doesn’t matter if an individual is a leader of the Congress party or the BJP. If he or she is found involved in illegal land grabbing scam, they will face consequences.”

Also read: Recent ULFA-I related police encounters are ‘fake’, says Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi

He also informed that district commissioners across Assam and the state’s police department have been working towards busting land mafias and vacate land pieces that were illegally grabbed.

It may be mentioned here that police in Guwahati city of Assam, recently, busted a well-organized land-grabbing racket.

The racket, which included several government and police officials and lawyers, was involved in forging documents for facilitation of illegal land grabbing by mafias.