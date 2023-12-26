GUWAHATI: The Northeast state of “Assam is witnessing an era of peace and prosperity”.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (December 26).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that peace and prosperity in the state have been achieved “due to sustained efforts of the union and state governments”.

He said that in the year 2023, “several groups laid down their arms”, which ensured that the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) getting revoked from several parts of Assam.

“No lives were lost to extremist violence, marking a successful year for the state,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister claimed that several milestones were achieved in the state in regards to the security scenario.

“Gradual removal of AFSPA from the state – only four districts now have AFSPA enforced,” said CM Sarma.

He added: “8756 ex-cadres have been rehabilitated in last two years; Rs 300 crore plus invested in ex-cadre rehabilitation.”

The Assam chief minister further said that “tribal militancy” in the state has come to a “complete end”.