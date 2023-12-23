Guwahati: Prominent education personalities from the Royal Bhutanese Education Sector are on a two-day visit to the Girijananda Chowdhury University in Guwahati, Assam which started on Thursday (December 21) and is an effort to strengthen academic ties between India and Bhutan.

The Bhutanese delegates who were present at the occasion were Rinchen Gyeltshen, Chief District Education Officer, Bhutan, Pema Tshering Thromde Education Officer, Bhutan and Ms. Tashi Yangzom, Edulink Counsellor.

The primary objective of this executive meeting is to explore innovative avenues to engage India and Bhutan in new educational ventures.

The two-day trip at the Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam includes visiting the AICTE Lab, Pharmaceutical Lab, Computer Lab, Library, and Central Workshop and suggests a comprehensive exploration of the academic and research facilities at the university premises.

This empowering collaboration will further improve the path for a more in-depth understanding of the resources available and potential areas for reimagining and resetting employability expectations.