Guwahati: A youth who was reported missing was found dead in Rupohi in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Biswajit Mandal.

He had gone fishing at Haribhanga Beel three days ago but never returned home.

After extensive search operations conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Biswajit’s body was recovered from the Haribhanga Beel.

This distressing development triggered allegations from the locals who suspected foul play, claiming that the youth had been murdered by the lessee (Mahaldar) of the Beel.

In a demonstration of their anger and demand for justice, the community members encircled a police vehicle, urging a thorough investigation into the incident.

Concerns were raised when it was discovered that Biswajit had visible head injuries, leading the locals to believe that he had been killed.

Allegedly, the locals encountered difficulties when attempting to file a formal complaint about the incident.

Their grievances were met with denial, exacerbating their frustration and intensifying the need for a prompt inquiry.

In response to the mounting pressure, the police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the case.

The lessee, identified as Sanjay Das, and another person named Bonomali Deka, have been taken into custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.