Guwahati: An identified dead body was recovered from the Kolong river in Nagaon.

As per reports, the dead body was found near the Court in Nagaon town.

The dead body was seen by locals in the area floating in the river. The police were immediately informed and the dead body was recovered.

Also Read: Assam: Four juveniles accused of raping 20-year-old in Morigaon

However, the police said that the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

There were no documents found with the dead body and police are trying to find the actual cause of death.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to visit Assam after August 15 for promotion of his film

Some people have suspected it to be a possible murder while other angles of suicide and accident are also being investigated.