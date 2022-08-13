Guwahati: Four juveniles have been accused of allegedly raping a married woman in the Morigaon district.

As per reports, of the four one has been arrested and is at a juvenile centre in Jorhat.

Three others are still on the run and police are trying to nab them.

Also Read: Assam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet in chit fund case

It has been accused that the four had raped the woman who is 20 years old behind a cremation ground.

While the woman did not file an FIR in the first place, her husband had convinced her to file a complaint at the Morigaon Police Station.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to visit Assam after August 15 for promotion of his film

The arrested person has been identified to be a 16-year-old.

He has been charged under sections 365 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).