Guwahati: Four juveniles have been accused of allegedly raping a married woman in the Morigaon district.
As per reports, of the four one has been arrested and is at a juvenile centre in Jorhat.
Three others are still on the run and police are trying to nab them.
It has been accused that the four had raped the woman who is 20 years old behind a cremation ground.
While the woman did not file an FIR in the first place, her husband had convinced her to file a complaint at the Morigaon Police Station.
The arrested person has been identified to be a 16-year-old.
He has been charged under sections 365 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).